Dogs still chasing cattle; Sheriff’s call log report

There were 37 calls for service at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Friday. Of those there were 10 requests for an ambulance and one request for a fire department. Five persons were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 190 inmates, one of whom is on home detention and 7 others are in jails outside of the county.

The lone fire call was to the Campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton for what was termed a “minor” fire.

From the call log:

For the second time this week, a pack of dogs was reported chasing cattle in a pasture off of Reece Road, adjacent to Eight Mile Road.