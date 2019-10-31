Wyoming Golf to Conclude 2019 Season in Maui, Hawai’i

The Wyoming Cowboys will conclude what has already been a very successful 2019 fall season this coming Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3 at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational in Ka’anapali, Maui, Hawai’i.

The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Hawai’i, will be played on the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course.

Wyoming will face a field of 20 teams that includes eight of the Top 50 ranked teams in the country as of the most recent Golfstat Rankings (Oct. 29, 2019) for the 2019-20 college golf season.

Cowboys Finish Among Top Five Teams in Four of Five Fall Tournaments: In four of its first five fall tournaments this season, Wyoming has finished in the Top Five teams. The Pokes finished in second-place out of 17 teams at the Ram Masters Invitational, placed third out of 12 teams at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, finished third out of nine teams at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and placed fifth out of 18 teams at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Dan Starzinski and Carl Underwood Each Post Multiple Top 20 Finishes This Fall: Sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham, senior Dan Starzinski and junior Carl Underwood have each posted multiple Top 20 finishes to start the 2019-20 season. Coe-Kirkham has finished in the Top 20 in four of five fall tournaments. Starzinski and Underwood each have three Top 20 finishes in the five fall tournaments they have played. Cowboys Tyler Severin and Bryce Waters each have one Top 20 finish this fall season. Severin placed 13th at the Ron Moore, and Waters finished 14th at the Mark Simpson.