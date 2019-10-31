Wyoming Arts Council board to meet Nov. 6 – 7 in Capitol

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold a quarterly meeting Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6 – 7 in Cheyenne; the meeting will be in the Wind River room of Little America Hotel and Resort.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, and get updates on current Arts Council initiatives. An executive session may be called if necessary.

The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process, and to address the board during a period allotted for public comment, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The mission of the Wyoming Arts Council is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Wyoming by providing resources to sustain, promote and cultivate the arts. Little America is located at 2800 W Lincolnway in Cheyenne. For a detailed agenda and more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-777-7742.