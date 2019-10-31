UW’s Energy Resource Council sets Nov. 15 meeting

The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council (ERC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Laramie’s Hilton Garden Inn.

The meeting will begin with a joint session with the UW Board of Trustees.

Mark Northam, executive director of UW’s School of Energy Resources, will provide an overview of the school and a brief look at future goals. The regular quarterly meeting of the ERC will immediately follow the joint session.

The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the School of Energy Resources (SER) on priorities for research and outreach.

The SER provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.

People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at (307) 766-6897. Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.