Trooper’s car rear-ended on I-25 while assisting motorist

This afternoon (10/31) at 1:08 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred around milepost 66 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, Wyoming.

The WHP Trooper was stopped on the shoulder, assisting a stranded motorist when her patrol vehicle was struck by a passing commercial truck. The trooper was inside her patrol vehicle with her seatbelt fastened at the time of the collision. The crash caused the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 to be closed.

The trooper was transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle did not sustain any apparent injuries and was not transported.

The WHP would like to remind motorists to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.