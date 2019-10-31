Player Piano donated to Pioneer Museum

Lander, Wyo. – The Lander Pioneer Museum recently received a wonderful donation of a fully restored and working 1911 player piano. It was given in memory of Edna Toponce by her family so that others could enjoy it, according to the Fremont County Library System newsletter.

Edna and Clair Toponce moved to Lander about 50 years ago and purchased Ben’s Market renaming it Super Foods. While Clair ran Super Foods until the early 1990s, Edna opened up Hearth and Home about 25 years ago.

The Piano will be unveiled and played at the museum Christmas Open House December 7th.