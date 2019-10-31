New Traffic Signal went up at Sunset & North Federal

A new traffic signal system was being installed around active traffic at the Sunset Drive/North Federal Boulevard intersection Thursday in Riverton.

The intersection is scheduled to open to traffic on Monday, providing that the traffic signal installation is complete.

Following traffic signal installation work at the Sunset/North Federal intersection, the traffic lighting crew will move its mobile traffic signal installation operation to the intersection of Webbwood Road and North Federal. The new Webbwood/North Federal traffic signal is scheduled for installation next week.

In other work:– The project ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Reach Park, on the northwest corner of the Sunset/Federal intersection. Citizens are invited;– Final asphalt paving is scheduled for Wednesday on the west side of North Federal Boulevard north of Webbwood Road;– Sidewalk preparation and sidewalk concrete pours are scheduled throughout the project beginning next week.

