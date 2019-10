Aug 30, 1923 – Oct 29, 2019

Margaret “Peg” Minick, 96, formally of Riverton, passed away on October 29, 2019, in Boise, ID at the Valley View Assisted Living Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Christ Presbyterian Church in Boise, ID. Her ashes will be brought home to Riverton at a later date to be inurned at Mountain View Cemetery with her husband, Elliott Minick.