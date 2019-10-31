Lander K9 helped secure visit of First Lady to Jackson

In early October, Lander Police Department Patrol Sergeant John Cunningham was contacted by the United States Secret Service Presidential Protection Division and was personally requested to assist in securing areas in and around Jackson Hole with his (EDC) Explosive Detection Canine (K9 Sable), for the visit of First Lady Melania Trump.

According to a post from the LPD, Sergeant Cunningham responded to Jackson at the request and under the authority of the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security. Sergeant Cunningham along with Jackson Police Department’s Bomb Squad secured multiple areas the First Lady planned to visit.

Sergeant Cunningham reflected on his assignment and expressed it was a great honor to be requested for such an assignment. Sergeant Cunningham has conducted dignitary protection in the past, but had yet to be requested for anyone inside the White House. Sergeant Cunningham said Sable is an outstanding dog and has earned recognition through her hard work, passion and dedication to her job.

Pictured is K9 Sable laying under the peaks of the Grand Tetons near Jackson. Sable is a 4 year old German Shepherd.