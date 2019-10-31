Championship H.S. Football kicks off Friday evening

Here are the brackets for the 2019 High School Football Playoffs across the state. All games this week are on Friday, Nov. 1st. Lander Valley hosts Powell at 7 pm, Riverton hosts Jackson at 6 pm, Shoshoni hosts Southeast at at 5 pm; Thermopolis travels to Lyman with game time at 5 pm and Wind River travels to Big Horn with game time at 5 p.m.

Three of the games will be broadcast live on the Wind River Radio Network and streamed at wrrnetwork.com

At 4:30 pm, hear the pregame show for Shoshoni vs.Southeast at 93.1 KFCW

At 4:30 pm hear the pregame show for Thermopolis at Lyman at 101.7, KDNO

At 6:30 pm hear the pregame show for Riverton and Jackson on KTAK, 93.9

Home teams listed on top of bracket. Because this is the state playoffs, there will be admission. $5 adults and $3 non-adults.

Semifinal games will be played at the higher seed. All championship games played in Laramie.