Jun 16, 1961 – Oct 29, 2019

A Memorial service for Brenda Jean Hill, 58, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hill passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Riverton, WY.

She was born on June 16, 1961 in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of Eric J. and Judith K. (Speer) Magoon. She attended schools in Charlotte, MI.

On April 1, 2010, she married Albert “Bud” Hill in Columbus, Nebraska. Brenda loved helping Bud with projects both at their home and at their cabin. She love spending time with her family and was always willing to spoil her grandchildren with treats. She loved drawing and coloring and especially loved taking care of her family. Brenda had a servant heart and was a very hard worker. The Lord blessed her with a green thumb and she in turn blessed many with samplings from her plants. She loved attending Set Free Church with her sister, and knew and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Brenda held many jobs over the years but for the last 13 she worked for School District #25 as a custodian. She enjoyed working near children, being a ‘grandma’ to many in her hallway, and always having a “goodie” to share.

Survivors include her husband, Albert Hill of Riverton; son, Morgan and his wife, Shay Skipper of Georgia; daughter, Brandi and her husband, Corey Vogelsang of Riverton; brother, Rod and his wife Sally Magoon of Michigan; sister, Cyndi and husband Richard Mills of Riverton; and 3 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

