Water line break in Lander

Lander, Wyo. – With the cold temperatures, another break in the water pipes in Lander has occurred, right in front of the post office on Grandview Dr. There had been breaks in the water pipes last year, just north and south of this area in front Bomgaar’s and in front of the Family Dollar store and now it has broken again.
Breaking News
-
Riverton, Wyo. - State Senator Hank Coe of Cody, Co-Chair of the Legislature's Joint Education…
-
Lander, Wyo. - With the cold temperatures, another break in the water pipes in Lander…
-
Riverton Police responded to 20 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log: A…
-
The Sheriff's Office in Lander Tuesday received 50 calls for service, including 17 ambulance calls…
-
Installation of a new traffic signal at the Sunset Drive/North Federal Boulevard intersection in Riverton…
-
On Let's Talk Rylee Wallace and Mary Margaret Stockton are on to talk about, Help…
-
For Part two of the show the guests are Kerry George the Director of Nursing…
-
For Part on of the show we have, Lindsey Anderson, marketing and John Ferrelli, CEO…
-
On Oct. 28th - Ernie, recap of the day’s news.
-
Dec 24, 1987 - Oct 27, 2019 Andrea Ruth Warren, 31, of Arapaho passed away…