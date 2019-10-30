Breaking News

Water line break in Lander

Article Updated: October 30, 2019
Crews are at work Wednesday afternoon dealing with a water line break on Grandview Drive by the Lander Post Office. Wyotoday photo by Kirk Baxter

Lander, Wyo. – With the cold temperatures, another break in the water pipes in Lander has occurred, right in front of the post office on Grandview Dr.   There had been breaks in the water pipes last year, just north and south of this area in front Bomgaar’s and in front of the Family Dollar store and now it has broken again.

