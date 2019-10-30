Traffic change in store for Thursday at Sunset/N. Fed.

Installation of a new traffic signal at the Sunset Drive/North Federal Boulevard intersection in Riverton will change the way traffic moves through the area on Thursday.

“An ‘S’ curve will direct traffic to the west side of North Federal Boulevard through the Sunset intersection and back to the east side of Federal to help facilitate placement of the new traffic signal,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “We expect this change in traffic patterns to last one day, and traffic will return to normal traffic operations on the east side of Federal on Friday.”

The traffic changes are expected to happen about 8 a.m. Thursday.

The $13.96 million project is nearing completion, and state and local officials will cut the ribbon Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will signify completion of the two-year urban project through the heart of Fremont County’s largest town.

Next week’s ribbon cutting is slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Reach Park, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and North Federal Boulevard, and citizens are invited.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.