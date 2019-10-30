Slow day in Riverton; Two thefts, three arrests reported

Riverton Police responded to 20 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

A shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart. A report was taken.

A male in his 20s who allegedly jumped into a green vehicle was implicated in a theft from a business in the 200 block of East Main. A report was taken.

Arrests/Citations

A 35-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Breach of Peace in the 400 block of Main Street.

Eldon Antelope, 54, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

Vincent Burnett, 30, Riverton, arrested on two Fremont County warrants.

Robin Behan, 37, Riverton, arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Resisting and on a Fremont County warrant.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.