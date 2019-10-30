JAC said okay to Education Committee’s cost adjustment

Riverton, Wyo. – State Senator Hank Coe of Cody, Co-Chair of the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, successfully argued for his committee’s recommendation for an external cost adjustment for Wyoming Schools at Tuesday’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting in Riverton.

Addressing the J.A.C. through a telephone connection, Coe said the $19-million was essential for adhering to a constitutional requirement to fund the state’s schools. Essentially, he said, the cost adjustment amounted to an inflationary increase.

Coe’s committee approved the request at its meeting in Cody in mid-September.