Four structure fires on Tuesday; One haystack fire

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander Tuesday received 50 calls for service, including 17 ambulance calls and six fire calls. Seven individuals were booked into the detention center which has a total population today of 195 inmates, one of which is on home detention and eight others jailed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A hay stack fire that scrambled a number of Dubois and Fremont County Fire Protection District Battalions was reported near Dubois at the Diamond D Ranch. Two water tender units from the county fire district responded on a mutual aid effort.

There were three other structure fires, two of them resulting in total losses. Under investigation today is a blaze that destroyed a Century-old home at 712 Sage Creek Road on the Harris place. Due to poor road conditions and the location well off of highway 287, the home was totally involved when fire units from Fort Washakie, Pavillion, Battalion One, Morton-Kinnear and Midvale arrived. Firefighters were on scene for 3.5 hours.

A fire in a chimney in a three story home on Lost Wells Circle only spread to siding on the exterior of the home, where the majority of damage occurred. The home is still livable but will need some outside repairs. Four county battalions responded, include Battalion One, Midvale, Missouri Valley and Morton-Kinnear.

At 11:45 p.m., Firefighters were called to an address on the 17-Mile-Road where an abandoned mobile home was fully involved in fire. Cause of the blaze was listed as “human caused incendiary.”

Deputies reported another motorist following a navigation system in their vehicle took a two-track off of the main highway and became stuck. Officers from both Fremont and Natrona Counties responded, and the stranded motorist was eventually located in Natrona County.

Deputies were called to North Smith Road where a vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. An ambulance was dispatched for the driver.