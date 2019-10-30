Dec 24, 1987 – Oct 27, 2019

Andrea Ruth Warren, 31, of Arapaho passed away in Casper, WY on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30th at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at 1559 17 Mile Road.

Andrea was born on Christmas Eve, 1987 in Lander, WY to Aloysius Joseph Warren and Donna Patricia Oldman. She grew up in the St. Stephens/Arapahoe area and attended St. Margaret’s Catholic School, St. Stephens, Riverton, and Lander high schools, and Central Wyoming College.

She was a member of the Roman Catholic faith and was a lifelong communicant of St. Stephens Catholic Church while also holding reverence for traditional Northern Arapaho ceremony.

Andrea was a giving heart. She loved planning and cooking for family get-togethers. She enjoyed reading books, doing beadwork, and listening to music. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, family, and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Aloysia Aleia Warren and Jurnee Marie Jessepe; son, Gabriel Risinthunder Cole Jessepe; mother, Donna (Merlin) Norah; sister, Donelle (Mitchell) Warren; brother, Merlin “Christopher” Norah, Jr.; grandmother, Elsie Norah; grandfathers, William “Buddy” Oldman and John “Grandpa Honey” Warren and family; uncle Donald (Roberta) Oldman; aunt, Ruth (Leonard, Jr.) Moss; cousins like siblings, Robert (Darci) Oldman, Derrick (Misty) Oldman, Megan (Daniel) Oldman, Angel (Orrin) Gardner, Shanoah Gardner, Reland Littleshield, Jr, and Nicholas Bearing; nieces, Casey Stites, Kaylei and Arianna Oldman, and Machelle Oldman; nephews, Sumner Oldman, Andrew and Daniel Warren, Jr., James and Jasper Spoonhunter; spiritual leader, George Moss; and the families of Warren, Oldman, Norah, Goggles, and Blake.

She was preceded in death by her father, Aloysius Warren; grandmothers, Anita Blake-Oldman and Irene Skinner; great-grandparents, Andrew and Ruth Blake; and cousin, Baby Linus Oldman.

