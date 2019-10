Lander Police had 10 calls for service on Monday. From the blotter:

Police are looking for a suspect in a theft from a vehicle reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday from a location on Main Street.

A motorist on Pushroot Court was backing out of a driveway and struck a forklift parked next to the street. No injuries, citations or arrests.

Arrests:

Arrested George Quiver, 35, Ethete, on three LPD warrants.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.