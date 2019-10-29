Breaking News

Snow ending; Record Arctic Cold to continue

WyoToday
Article Updated: October 29, 2019
Icicles. Image for reuse from from Wikipedia commons
The Wind River Basin Forecast
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -7. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -4. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

