Ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 6 on North Federal project in Riverton

State and local officials will cut the ribbon Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project in Riverton, signifying completion of the two-year urban project through the heart of Fremont County’s largest town.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 6, at Reach Park, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and North Federal Boulevard in Riverton, and citizens are invited.

“Some work is continuing, but this ceremony caps this big and successful project. Many thanks go to the prime contractor, S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette, the many subcontractors, Riverton businesses, Fremont County citizens, City of Riverton and WYDOT workers,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “Thank you all for your patience and can-do spirit. It’s what makes our community a great place to live and raise families.”

The $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard (US26/WY789) project bid was awarded to S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette in September 2017. Half of the project was built in 2018, and the remainder was built in 2019.

“This is a project that will service the Riverton area for many decades to come,” Scheidemantel said.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.