Loader and Trailer stolen; Slick road crashes

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 37 calls for service on Monday which included 16 calls for an ambulance and two fire calls. Six individuals were booked into the detention center, which has a population of 196 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and eight inmates are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

A theft on Delfender Road is under investigation.

A business on North Fork Road reported a fraud against them.

A John Deere Bobcat and a trailer was stolen from a location along the Castle Gardens Road. The theft is under investigation.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police Department on a call of a vehicle driving around private property and taking out fencing on the Gas Hills Road.

Deputies responded to several calls of vehicles that had slid off the roadway due to the slick and icy conditions on Highway 28 on South Pass and just north of Lander on highway 287.