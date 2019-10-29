Jackson Hospital opening medical clinic in Lander

Lander, Wyo. – Patients now have a central location in Fremont County to see providers from St. John’s Medical Center. Opening on November 4, the clinic will offer family health services through a nurse practitioner, along with various specialized services, beginning with urology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and telehealth. Additional specialties will be added over time, according to a news release.

“For many years, specialists from our medical staff have offered outreach clinics at various locations in Fremont County,” said St. John’s CEO Paul Beaupré, MD. “We believe that having a centralized medical office will be more convenient for our patients to receive services.”

The clinic’s primary care provider, nurse practitioner Tony Leonard, FNP-C, can care for most diseases, monitor health and lifestyle goals, and provide education about preventing chronic diseases. For those who need specialized care, Tony will oversee treatment with a specialist to ensure coordination.

Board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery, John Payne, DO, offers free cosmetic consultations for surgeries, post-operative follow-up care, and in-office procedures including Botox® and fillers.

Urology services are provided by board-certified urologist Ted Morgan, Jr., MD. He offers preventive care, disease treatment, and surgery for men and women, including treatment for prostate issues, urinary tract infections, and more.

Telemedicine services include cardiology, diabetes education, general surgery, physical therapy/speech therapy, and sleep consultations.

The new clinic is expected to open on November 4th.

The clinic is located at 175 N. 1st St., across from the Chamber of Commerce. For an appointment, call 307.332.2189. For information, go to www.tetonhospital.org/lander