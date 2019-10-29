JAC Quizzed DOC on Prison maintenance, repairs

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee is meeting Riverton today and tomorrow at the Intertribal Arts and Conference Center at Central Wyoming College.

At this morning’s meeting, the committee reviewed interim topics and received a report from the Wyoming Department of Corrections and maintenance issues and repairs made at the State Penitentiary in Rawlins. The DOC presented a PowerPoint presentation showing photos of work done at the prison.

One anticipated report expected to be revealed at the meeting is an update from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) on projected revenue for the coming year. The Joint Education Committee was presenting a report on the K-12 external cost adjustment in the morning’s last presentation. Numerous other topics on the agenda for this afternoon and tomorrow.