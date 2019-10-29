Cash theft reported; Weather-related crashes

Riverton Police responded to 32 calls for service on Monday. Calls of note from the blotter include:

A resident on Diamond Drive reported the theft of $2,300 from inside the home. The theft is under investigation.

A small vehicle crashed into a fence along Fairview Drive. There was no report.

A hit and run crash was reported at Central Wyoming College. Apparently both vehicles left the scene without making a report.

Arrests:

Kera Coffee, 37, Riverton, on a Fremont County Warrant

Tristan Ehle, 23, Riverton, on a Fremont County Warrant

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Trespassing

Lucas Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Eldon Antelope, 54, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Khristopher Jacobs, 27, Thermopolis, Driving Under the Influence.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.