Valladay named Conference Offensive Player of the Week

University of Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honor for the Pokes this season and the first of Valladay’s career.

Valladay record 280 all-purpose yards in a 31-3 win over Nevada on Saturday. It was the highest all-purpose yard total in the Mountain West this season and the most by a Cowboy since Brian Hill recorded 302 against Nevada in 2016. Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards and grabbed two catches for a career-high 74 yards.

Valladay recorded a 53-yard touchdown grab on the first offensive play of the game for the Pokes. It was the longest touchdown reception by a Wyoming running back in the Mountain West era of Cowboy Football.

The Pokes are now bowl eligible for the fourth-straight season for the first time since the 1996-99. Wyoming has also won seven-straight contest inside War Memorial Stadium.

Valladay is the second Cowboy to receive a MW honor, as senior safety Alijah Halliburton was named MW Defensive Player of the Week after the Missouri game in the season opener.