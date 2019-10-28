Traffic stop yields 3 pounds of methamphetamine; Two arrested

(Lander, Wyo.) – In a multi-agency coordinated effort over the weekend, law enforcement seized around three pounds of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Hot Springs County S.O. about a vehicle suspected to be transporting a large quantity of Meth through Fremont County. The vehicle was located by deputies and stopped near Lander.

The Lander Police Department provided assistance with a drg detection K9 which indicated the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

The ensuing investigation, with the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Highway Patrol, led to the discovery of around three pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

Joe Charles Curtis, Sr., of Taft, California and Moranda Standingrock of Rygate, Montana were arrested and are facing felony drug charges.