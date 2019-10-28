Ten Arrests, Three citations; Cooler stolen; Phony bill

Riverton Police answered 65 calls for service over the three-day weekend. From the call Log:
A $300 value cooler with a Coors Beer logo was taken from a blue 1990 F-250 pickup while being serviced at RTO Hilltop.
A two-vehicle non-injury crash was reported at the intersection of Riverview and Majors.
A license plate was stolen off of a trailer on Maple Lane.
The Loaf ‘N Jug on North Federal reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill
Arrests/Citations
A 36-year-old male from Ethete issued citation for shoplifting and issued a trespass notice for Walmart
A 27-year-old male from Riverton Arthur Cantrell Arrested for shoplifting and interference.
A 14-year-old male from Riverton Arrested for shoplifting and Minor Under the Influence
Arrested 46-year-old male from Riverton, Justin Bade for Domestic Battery
Arrested 32-year-old male from Arapahoe, Craig C’Bearing for Driving While Under the Influence
Arrested 54-year-old female from Riverton Bonnie Lobdell for Bond Revocation
Arrested 45-year-old male from Riverton Guy St Clair for Public Intoxication
Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton Rupert Brown for Public Intoxication
Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication
Arrested 22-year-old female from Riverton, Bethany Sankey for Public intoxication.
Arrested Aloysius C’Hair for Public Intoxication
Arrested 35-year-old female from Riverton Arshanda Knowshisgun Fremont County Warrant
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.