Joint Committee on Schools meeting today at CWC

Riverton, Wyo. – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on School Facilities was meeting in Riverton on Monday.

Included on the agenda was draft legislation and related issues regarding major maintenance funding and prioritization of school building and facility remedies.

Other discussion topics include funding for leased school buildings and facilities, and modification of revenue streams for K-12 capital construction and major maintenance.

St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander made a point during this morning’s discussion on school facilities funding. WyomingPBS image

The Committee will also consider draft legislation implementing the School Facilities Commission’s proposed budget for the FY 2021-2022 biennium and forward the Committee’s recommendation to the Joint Appropriations Committee and the Governor.

Members of the committee include:

Senators: Eli Bebout, R. J. Kost, Bill Landen, Chris Rothfuss, Jeff Wasserburger

Representatives: John Freeman, Steve Harshman, Lloyd Larsen, Albert Sommers, Tom Walters