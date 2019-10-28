Four arrests, Five Citations; Abandoned rental car found

In the last four days, the Lander Police responded to 50 calls for service. From the police blotter:

A property damage two vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Main Street and North Third when a driver struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, no arrests or citations.

An abandoned rental vehicle from Enterprise Car Rental was found on Lincoln Street in Lander.

Police have under active investigation a possible identity theft.

There were two vehicle versus deer collisions, one at Highway 789 and Leedy Drive where two deer were struck and the other also at that same location when one deer was struck.

Arrests/Citations

Citations were issued to two juvenile males, both ages 13, for shoplifting at Safeway.

Arrested Herman Addison, 36,Lander on a Fremont County warrant

Arrested Marshall Friday, 46, Riverton, on a Lander Police warrant

A 30-year-old male of Lander, William Peck, was cited for Domestic Battery following an incident on Pushroot Court

Arrested Dean Hawley, 23, Jeffrey City for Driving While Under the Influence, No Insurance, Open Container and Invalid Registration.

A 54-year-old female, Pamela Zidich of Lander was cited for Driving on a sidewalk, No Insurance and No Drivers License.

Arrested William Keith, 36, Lander for Domestic Battery

Citations were issued to a 20-year-old male, Cody Ashley for No Insurance and No Drivers License and to 20-year-old female Kristine Aragon, for Permitting and Unlicense person to Drive.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.