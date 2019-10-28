Apr 5, 1932 – Oct 23, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Don Mason, passed away on October 23, 2019. He was 87 years old. He was surrounded by family in Texas where he lived for the past five years.

Donald Dale Mason was born April 5, 1932, in Swaledale, IA, and spent his early years on the Iowa family farm and started driving truck at an early age.

Don met his lovely wife, Beverly, and had six children, Shelly Mason, Donald Mason, Jr., Sherry Graham (Mason), Cyd Goodrich (Mason), David Mason, Frank Mason.

Blessed by a second cherished love, he married Ruth M. Mason (Keller) on December 8, 1967 in Casper, Wy. Over the years, the blended family of nine children enjoyed holiday meals, camping, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, snowmobiling and Riding ATVs in the area around Casper, Dubois and Pinedale, WY.

The couple relocated to Dubois where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, country western dancing and entertaining family with visits to Togwotee Pass, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Over the years Don served as City Council Member for the Town of Dubois and ran for Mayor nearly beating the incumbent Mayor. God had other plans for him. He also served as a Hospice volunteer for many years, until he suffered a stroke in October 2013. He and his dog Kate enjoyed meeting their friends for coffee at one of the local spots or joining them for one of many outdoor adventures.

Surviving are: Brothers: Robert Mason of CA, Roger Mason of IA, Marjorie Lou Mason of IA Children Mike David (Jo) Fuson of Phoenix, Shelly P. Mason of Georgetown, TX, Sherry Mason (Timothy) of Basin, Wy, Teresa Fuson, Owens, (George) Fuller of Brigham City, UT, Donald (Debbie) Mason Jr. of Briggs, TX, Cyd (Charlie) Goodrich of Pinedale, WY, Shelly Fuson Brown (David) Williams of Grand Junction, CO, David (Karen) Mason of Marble Falls, TX and Frank (Karen) Mason of San Rafael, CA. 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank Benjamin and Mary Lucille Mason, his wife Ruth Mason and first wife, Beverly Louise Mason Dowdell, brothers, Harold Mason, John Michael Mason and sister, Audrey Ann Mason.

A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 4 S. Riverton Rd., Dubois WY. 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. followed by a viewing from 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. and a Mass and Christian burial 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Interment will be at the Dubois Cemetery immediately following Mass.

The family thanks their many friends and caregivers in Dubois and Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Woods, Dubois Volunteer EMT’s or The Senior Center or Hospice.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.