CWC’s Alpine Science Institute: Adventure-based Learning

LANDER, Wyo. — The classrooms at the Alpine Science Institute (ASI) are seldom surrounded by four walls.

At ASI, the classrooms are gardens, rivers, mountains, trails, and lakes.

The ASI sits in the foothills of the Wind River Mountains just outside Sinks Canyon State Park. It is a multi-use educational and recreational center designed for sustainably-minded students who want to get outside and explore.

The ASI serves as a model for environmental stewardship featuring solar-paneled buildings, a recycling program, and a composting facility. Students can try their hand at sustainable agriculture practices in our high tunnel hoop house, gardens, chicken coop, and historic apple orchard. It’s a living, learning field school for Outdoor Education, Anthropology, Outdoor Recreation, Environmental Science, and Expedition Science students. Open to the community, the ASI grounds feature hiking and mountain biking trails in addition to classroom facilities and student housing.

The ASI experiential learning strategy focuses on the integration of field-based skills with outdoor education, environmental science, and archaeology. Students attend classes on an alternate Alpine Science Block Schedule. A four-week block at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters allows faculty and students to capitalize on ideal weather and environmental conditions to conduct fieldwork and other outdoor related studies. The four-week block is followed by a more traditional 12-week schedule where students complete their classroom-based and general education classes.

ASI partners with institutions across the nation and beyond to provide additional opportunities for students as far away as the Alps and Andes. Other study environments include Gannett Peak, Grand Teton National Park, and Wyoming’s Wind River Range.

