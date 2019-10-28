$4K lost in identity theft; Numerous animal calls

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday 10/28, 127 calls for service were taken. Those class included 57 requests for an ambulance and three requests for a fire department. Fifteen persons were booked into the detention center, which has a total inmate population of 193 individuals. Of those, one is on home detention and and eight inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A county resident reported a case of identity theft after learning that a collections company was attempting to collect a $4,404 cell phone debt from her that had been opened in Oregon.

A child was bitten by a St.Bernard dog Friday morning on North Tumbleweed Court near Lander.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police and the Riverton Police in recovering a stolen vehicle. OnStar initiated an ignition block incapacitating the vehicle.

The Casper PD informed local deputies that a Fremont County check was found in possession of a man that had been arrested in Casper for Auto burglaries there.

A resident on Reece Road complained that a neighbor’s dogs had killed their cats.

A burglary at a residence at Garden’s North near Riverton is under investigation.

A rancher called to request assistance after a longhorn cow’s head became stuck inside a feeder.

Deputies were kept busy answering animal-related calls, included two vehicles that struck deer, two animal bites, cattle on the road, a found dog and a complaint of dogs at large killing family pets.

There was one coroner call over the weekend in Dubois.

Fire calls included two traffic collisions where fire department assistance was request in the 700 block of the Blue Sky Highway and on US Highway 20, milepost 114 outside of Shoshoni. A fire investigation occurred in the 1100 block of West Main in Riverton.