Dec 30, 1985 – Oct 22, 2019

Toniette Munguia, 33, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with the wake to follow at 882 Rendezvous the home of Ruth Big Lake. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Toniette Marie Big Lake was born in Lander, WY to Morris Big Lake, Sr. and Ruth (Goggles) Big Lake. She lived her whole life around the Wind River Reservation. She attended St. Stephen’s Indian High School, graduating with the class of 2002.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith.

On December 10, 2010 she married Rogelio Munguia in Lander, WY.

Toniette was a homemaker and had worked at the Wind River Casino for three years.

She loved being a mother, cooking, and being with her family. She loved all of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren like her own.

She is survived by her husband, Rogelio Munguia; children, Snow Feather, Angelia, Lyghtnyn, Moriss, and Maria; mother, Ruth Big Lake, adopted parents, Vincent and Louise Blake; brothers, Gary Big Lake, Morris Big Lake, Jr., and numerous other brothers; sisters, Edie Big Lake, Gloria Old Elk, Janet Stands, Maria Big Lake, and numerous other sisters; aunts and uncles, John (Alberta) Goggles, Rupert Goggles, Owen Goggles, Catherine (Alfred) Red Cloud, Clarice Big Lake, Lorette Three Irons, and Myra Lefthand; numerous, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren; and the families of Chief Friday, Iron Eyes, Big Lake, Red Clouds, Munguia, and Bell.

She was preceded in death by her father, Morris Big Lake; sisters, Sharon Big Lake and Lorette Big Lake; and grandparents, Joseph and Emma Goggles, and Jim and Edith Big Lake.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.