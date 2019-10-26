Tigers Win Conference Title; Riverton takes Douglas to OT

It was a momentous night in Washakie County Friday for the Lander Valley Tiger Football Team. For the first time in 77 years, the Tigers won an outright conference championship. Not shared with any other team. LVHS rolled over Worland 32-21 in the historic victory. The Tigers now advance to the state quarterfinals where they’ll host the Powell Panthers next week.

The Riverton Wolverines, meanwhile had a chance to share the conference crown if they beat Douglas and Worland topped the Tigers. Neither happened, but Riverton gave the Bearcats all they could handle in 13-7 overtime loss. Riverton now advances to the quarterfinals and host Jackson in the first round.

In Class 2A, Thermopolis lost a nail-biter to Burns on the road 29-28. The Bobcats will now travel to Lyman for their quarterfinal matchup.

In class 1A 1-Man, Shoshoni and Wind River both suffered shut-out losses. The Wranglers fell to Upton-Sundance 54-0 and the Cougars dropped a 56-0 decision to Cokeville. In the quarterfinals this coming week, Shoshoni will host Southeast and, for the third consecutive year, Wind River will travel to Sheridan County to meet top-ranked and defending state champion Big Horn.

In Class 1-A Six-man, St. Stephens lost to Farson-Eden 63-15 and Dubois lost at Little Snake Riverton 59-0. Neither the Eagles or the Rams qualified for the playoffs.

Friday night’s Wyoming High School scores

Thursday, Oct. 24

Class 2A

Lyman 6, Big Piney 0

Friday, Oct. 25

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 48, Cheyenne South 16

Kelly Walsh 28, Gillette 0

Natrona 29, Rock Springs 26

Sheridan 45, Cheyenne East 27

Thunder Basin 55, Laramie 7

Class 3A

Cody 17, Green River 10

Douglas 13, Riverton 7, OT

Jackson 21, Powell 17

Lander 32, Worland 21

Rawlins 32, Torrington 30

Star Valley 63, Evanston 0

Class 2A

Buffalo 62, Newcastle 14

Burns 29, Thermopolis 28

Lovell 47, Kemmerer 0

Moorcroft 38, Glenrock 18

Mountain View 64, Greybull 0

Wheatland 66, Pinedale 30

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 49, Southeast 7

Cokeville 53, Wind River 0

Lusk 48, Pine Bluffs 21

Rocky Mountain def. Wyoming Indian, forfeit

Upton-Sundance 54, Shoshoni 0 (at Casper, Natrona)

Wright 21, Tongue River 6

Class 1A six-man

Burlington 30, Riverside 22

Farson 63, St. Stephens 15

Hanna 68, Guernsey-Sunrise 12

Kaycee 55, NSI 8

Saratoga def. Midwest, forfeit

Snake River 59, Dubois 0

Saturday, Oct. 26

Class 1A six-man

Lingle at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Open: Meeteetse.

Scores and playoff schedule courtesy of Wyoming-Football.org