WGFD Specialist visited Riverton Elementary School

Fall is a busy time of year for inspiring the youth of Wyoming. Parents and mentors are taking kids on their first hunt, families are fitting in those last hikes and bikes before the leaves fall and the weather turns, and the information and education personnel at Game and Fish are visiting many school groups.

Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell made some recent trips to the Willow Creek Elementary 1st grade classes in Riverton

On her trips there, the first graders learned about animal superheroes, nocturnal animals, and predator-prey relationships. Most of this was accomplished through hands-on time with furs, antlers, and other animal parts as well as educational games. The students also learned how to care for Wyoming’s wildlife and be superheroes themselves.