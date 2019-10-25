Vehicle Burglary; Dogs chasing cattle; Fire call

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 55 calls for service on Wednesday, including 18 requests for an ambulance and one fire call. Ten persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population of 190 inmates, one of whom is on home detention and 10 inmates placed in jails outside of the county. From the call log:

A vehicle on bunker road was broken into and a purse stolen. A window was also broken out.

Under investigation is the failure of a sex offender to check in with the Sheriff’s Office.

A resident on Reece Road called to complain that six dogs were chasing his pregnant cattle.

The fire call was for a natural gas leak investigation in the alley behind the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lander.