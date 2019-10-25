Nov 23, 1948 – Oct 23, 2019

Nancy Carrizales, 70, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2016, at Davis Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Nancy Dena Vigil was born on November 23, 1948 in Cimarron, NM to Brigido and Angelica (Moya) Vigil. When she was two years old the family moved to Riverton, WY. She graduated from Riverton High School.

Nancy was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

On December 17, 1977 Nancy married Florenzio “Chon” Carrizales. They combined their families and raised two sons, Jason and Herman.

Nancy enjoyed going to the casinos, being on Facebook, and doing word searches. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Florenzio “Chon” Carrizales; son, Jason (Sara) Jaramillo; step-son, Herman Carrizales; brothers, Antonio “Tony” Vigil, Emilio (Helen) Vigil, Charlie Vigil, and Jimmy (Dianna) Vigil; sisters, Annie Vigil Mejorado; Fidelia (Pablo) Vigil Lopez, Susana Vigil Lawson, and Marilou (John) Vigil Vaughn; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brigide and Angelica Vigil; brother-in-law, Arturo Mejorado, Sr.; and grandson, Emmanuel Jaramillo.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

