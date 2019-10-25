Invasive Species Session reset for Lander Oct. 30

First Meeting of Governor Gordon’s Invasive Species Initiative Rescheduled

Lander, Wyo. – The first meeting of Governor Gordon’s Invasive Species Initiative has been rescheduled for 10 am on Wednesday, October 30 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

The meeting is open to the public and will include members of both the Policy and Technical Teams, each comprised of local, state and federal government representatives, private citizens representing industry and agricultural groups, as well as scientists and practitioners.

The Lander Community & Convention Center is located at 950 Buena Vista Drive in Lander.