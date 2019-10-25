Halloween Events & More!

The South Pass Outpost #1867 is hosting their 4th Annual Haunted House & Canned Food Drive. DATES: Oct. 25th & 26th from 7-11 pm, Oct. 30th 7-10 pm. WHERE: Lander Carquest 735 Lander, WY. Entry to the Haunted House is a mere canned food donation. All canned goods will be loaded up and donated to the Lander Care & Share Food Bank. Let’s beat last years delivery of 1600 lbs. All monetary donations that are collected this year will help benefit a group of LVHS choir students who are working towards a trip abroad Summer of 2020.

Shoshoni Haunted House-Hosted By Shoshoni Recreation District #24. Friday October 25th & Saturday the 26th. $5 per person, $3 if you bring a canned good to be donated to the Wind River Masonic Lodge. Held at the Shoshoni Senior Center Basement, 214 E. 2nd Street in Shoshoni, WY. (Children Under 12 Must be Accompanied by an Adult)

Halloween Night at the Museum, Lander Pioneer Museum…A slightly spooky night at the museum for the whole family – a ghostly tour of the museum, hay rides, a spooky maze, marshmallow roast, apple cider, candy and more. Oct 25 at 6 PM – Oct 26 at 9 PM.

Friday October 25 @ 7:30 PM- Midnight, Riverton Elks Lodge…OPEN to the public!! Live music from Barcode 307! Costume Contest – CASH prizes!, Appetizers and a SPECIALTY DRINK (Wicked Worm Punch)!! $5 Cover charge (ALL proceeds are for the Christmas Charity Baskets…$2 photo booth with Green Screen will be available…(photos will be posted on the Elks page)

Riverton High School Trunk or Treat, October 30th, 6pm-7:30pm Bring the kids for afternoon mayhem and mischief!

Trick or Treat at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness. October 31st starting at 3:30-and ending when the candy runs out! The residents will be handing out candy for the kids! Have fun with the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Family at 1002 Forest Drive in Riverton!

HARVEST PARTY TRUNK or TREAT @Neighborhood Alliance Church, October 31, 6 pm – 8 pm. Located at 4440 Riverview Rd, Riverton, WY 82501.

TRUNK or TREAT…St Johns Lutheran, October 31, 4 pm – 6 pm. Located at 606 N 8th St W, Riverton.

HAUNTED HOUSE…Ohana Ink, October 31, beginning at 5 pm…401 E Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

TRUNK or TREAT…United Baptist Church, October 31, 6:00 pm…1201 E Pershing Ave, Riverton.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe shared this to their Facebook Page for events in the area!