Final Regular season games on tap for local high schools

It’s the final week of the regular season of Wyoming High School Football. Post season seeding is on the line.

Friday’s Class 3A schedule includes Lander Valley at Worland. The Tigers can clinch the conference championship outright with a win over the Warriors. Riverton is on the road at Douglas. Riverton can earn a share of the conference title with a win over the Bearcats and a Lander loss.

In Class 2A the Themopolis Bobcats trek all the way to just a few miles from the Nebraska border to face the Burns Broncs.

In Class 1A-11 Man, the 4-3 Shoshoni Wranglers travel to Casper to face off against the 6-1 Upton-Sundance Patriots (at Casper Natrona) while the 1-6 Wind River Cougars travel over the Wind River and Wyoming Ranges to face the 6-1 Cokeville Panthers in Lincoln County.

In Class 1A Six-Man, the St. Stephens Eagles play on the road at the Farson-Eden Pronghorns and the Dubois Rams travel to Baggs to face the Snake River Rattlers.

Wyoming Prep Football Week 8 Schedule



Friday, Oct. 25

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Natrona, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Green River, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Lander Valley at Worland, 7 p.m.

Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Douglas, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, 6 pm)

Class 2A

Buffalo at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Greybull at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Burns, 7 p.m. (KDNO, 101.7, 6:30 pm)

Wheatland at Pinedale, 4 p.m.

Class 1A 11-man

Rocky Mountain def. Wyoming Indian, forfeit

Big Horn at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Shoshoni vs. Upton-Sundance, 2 p.m. at Casper (KFCW, 93.1, 1:30 pm

Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Wind River at Cokeville, 4 p.m.

Wright at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Saratoga def. Midwest, forfeit

Burlington at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Dubois at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 6 p.m.

NSI at Kaycee, 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Class 1A six-man

Lingle at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Open: Meeteetse.