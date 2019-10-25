Domestic Assault reported; Hit and Run; Natural gas leak

Lander Police had 16 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

It’s not often that someone steals a cigarette ash can, but that’s exactly what happened at the Popo Agie One Stop on Wednesday. There are no suspects.

A reported domestic assault between and mother and a son reported at 3:12 p.m. is under investigation.

Under investigation is a hit and run incident at the Lander Swimming Pool where a car struck a barrier and drug it a short distance. The driver left the vehicle and fled the scene.

A vehicle apparently struck a natural gas meter in an alley on Jefferson Street. The gas company fixed the leak.

Arrests/Citations

A 17-year-old Lander female was cited for Minor In Possession/Tobacco

