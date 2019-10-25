Dennis Darrel Elertson, 77 passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2019,at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY.

Dennis was born on March 22, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to Darrel Elder Elertson and Marie Ruth (Draeger) Elertson, Dennis spent his childhood in Wisconsin, attending St. Paul Lutheran School in West Allis, WI and graduated from Mukwonago High School. WI with the class of 1960.

Dennis played baseball and could throw 98 miles per hour. He also competed in speed skating through his high school years. After graduating High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Japan, The Philippine’s and Vietnam and was honorable discharged.

Dennis and his wife Charlotte Ann (Bach) Elertson would have celebrated their marriage of 54 years on Oct. 30, 2019. They and their 4 children moved to Lander, WY in 1976.

Dennis worked for Western Nuclear until the mining bust, and then worked at Kinder Morgan until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, camping, family vacations and talking about old memories. He loved to write and was very witty in his writings. He was a Gold lifetime member of the VFW, and a lifetime member and very active in the Friday-Truan Detachment 683 Marine Corps League. As his Marine brothers would say he was a talker and those who knew him would say the same. He loved doing the Marine Corps Ball Birthday Cake and always had a history theme of the Marines on it. Dennis loved visiting with friends and family and always made himself available to help others.

Dennis is survived by his wife Charlotte Ann Elertson, their son, Edward Elertson, wife, Chelsea, grandsons Alan, Sean and Zach Elertson, Daughter Kelly Johnson, husband Terry, grandson Jeremy, and granddaughter Monique Johnson, Daughter Deborah Meredith, husband Cal, grandson Skyler, granddaughter Domieka, and grandson Trey Meredith, Daughter Eyvette Becker and husband Travis, granddaughter Shai and grandson Lars Becker, 2 great grandchildren and his sister Sharol Porterfield. He is preceded in death by his son, Rod Eric, parents, Darrel Elder Elertson and Marie Ruth (Draeger) Elertson, granddaughter Jasmine Tres Meredith and numerous grandparents, uncles who were like brothers, aunties and cousins

The family was so tight and still is that we think of us all as siblings.

The funeral will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone Street Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm. There will be a dinner at the church after the funeral. Then later a gathering at the Lander Elks 492 Lincoln Street for those who want to reminisce.

In lieu of flowers, please send in memory to Help for Health Hospice Riverton and Friday-Truan Detachment 683 Marine Corps.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com