The Kiwanis Club of Riverton’s annual Coats for Folks distribution will be held Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. at the St. Margaret’s School Gymnasium.

Earlier this week on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, Natasha Hatfield Peck and Mia Harris from the Riverton Kiwanis Club talked about the coat drive and how folks in need of warm winter outerwear can satisfy that need.

Listen to the interview below: