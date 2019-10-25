BLM closed Muddy Mountain Road for the season

The Bureau of Land Management has announced the Muddy Mountain Road South of Casper Mountain just off the Shirley Basin Highway has been closed for the season.

Due to snow accumulation and forecasted weather, the road will remain closed for the near future. If road and weather conditions improve for the fall season, the road could be opened at the discretion of the Casper Field Office authorizing officer. If road and weather conditions do not improve, the road will remain under the annual closure for the winter season to protect resources and visitor safety.

Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails and public lands managed by the BLM. Due to mud and snow, the road is unsafe in the winter for vehicular traffic. However, the Muddy Mountain area is open for snowmobile use on designated state trails. The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve, where we provide opportunities for economic growth with space for traditional uses such as ranching, mining, logging, and energy development as well as hunting and fishing.

For more information, call the BLM office at (307) 261-7600.