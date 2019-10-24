Vehicle vs Cow, both lost

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 36 calls for service on Tuesday, including 13 requests for an ambulance and three fire calls. Five individuals were booked into the detention center which has a population of 182 inmates, of those one is on home detention and 11 inmates are being housed outside of the county.

Among the calls:

A vehicle on fire was reported at 11:08 a.m. near milepost 77 on highway 789.

A vehicle struck a cow on Wamsutter Road one mile South of Jeffrey City at 5:40 a.m.