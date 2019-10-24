Ten calls, one arrest

Lander Police had 10 calls for service on Tuesday.

Among the calls was one from the Pioneer Museum where a bicycle had been locked to a pole and had been there for a week. After consulting with police, the Museum indicated they would contact someone to have the bicycle removed.

A two vehicle crash was reported on South Third Street at 3:20 p.m. No injuries, no arrests, no citations issued.

Arrests

Arrested Rachel Spoonhunter, 23, Lander for Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law