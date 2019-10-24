Stolen vehicle recovered; Money stolen; Vending machines vandalized

Riverton Police responded to 36 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

A Stolen vehicle was recovered and three were arrested in a traffic stop in the 2000 block of West Main. Arrested 33-year-old male from Riverton, Owen Brown for Resisting, Arrested 32-year-old female from Riverton Alfonsine Jones Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Resisting, property damage, and eluding police. Arrested 26-year-old male from Araphoe Joseph Brokenleg for Riverton Warrant

Money was stolen out of a donation jar in the 700 block of East Park by two males, one with a pony tail and one with a walking stick. A report is pending.

The Riverton Ranger reported a number of their newspaper dispensing boxes have been broken into. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton, Jesse Seward for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 39-year-old female from Riverton, Tyane Thompson for Fremnt County Warrant

Arressted 25-year-old female from Riverton Haylee Friday for Driving While Under the Influence and eluding

Arrested 47-year-old male fromMontana Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication