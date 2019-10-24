Shoplifting; Sex offense; Two arrests; One citation issued

Riverton Police responded to 28 calls for service on Tuesday:
A shoplifting incident was reported at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor where a “kid in 20s” stole a pint of liquor. A report is pending.
A sex offense was reported at 9:47 a.m. in the Riverton Area.
Arrests/Citations
Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton, Vincent Yellowbear, Public Intoxication
A 13-year-old female was issued a citation for Possession of tobacco at Riverton Middle School.
Arrested 46-year-old male from Riverton, Marshall Friday for two Fremont County Warrants and a Natrona County Warrant and for Interference