Shoplifting; Sex offense; Two arrests; One citation issued

Riverton Police responded to 28 calls for service on Tuesday:

A shoplifting incident was reported at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor where a “kid in 20s” stole a pint of liquor. A report is pending.

A sex offense was reported at 9:47 a.m. in the Riverton Area.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton, Vincent Yellowbear, Public Intoxication

A 13-year-old female was issued a citation for Possession of tobacco at Riverton Middle School.

Arrested 46-year-old male from Riverton, Marshall Friday for two Fremont County Warrants and a Natrona County Warrant and for Interference