Breaking News: Commission approves CWC’s Application for BAS Degree

In the October 15, 2019 Board of Trustees meeting, Central Wyoming College formally approved the proposed Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Organization Management and Leadership, taking a deep dive into the construction of the program curriculum.

Today, at a meeting of the Wyoming Community College Commission in Gillette, CWC’s application for the BAS was approved by unanimous vote, paving the way for the college’s application to be forwarded to the Higher Learning Commission for its approval. If that approval is gained, CWC would be in position to begin offering the BAS degree in the fall of 2020.

CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall made a presentation on the BAS degree at today’s WCCC

meeting at Gillette College.

Calling in to the meeting to support the college’s request was Eastern Shoshone Business Council Co-chairman Leslie Shakespeare, Fort Washakie School’s Lynette St. Clair and Scotty Ratliff, former Fremont County State Legislator and Sen. Mike Enzi’s liaison to the Wind River Reservation and Fremont County.

CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall said today was an historic day for the State of Wyoming with the new degrees to be offered. “This is a job focused degree,” Tyndall told the commission, “this will take students who feel stuck at the Associate Degree, this is the avenue they need for advancement in their careers.” He also said it is important for those who have families, jobs and homes who cannot travel to a university for a degree.

“The Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management and Leadership provides the student an opportunity to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities required to successfully manage and lead within public, private, government and nonprofit organizations,” said Dr. Kathy Wells, vice president of academic affairs. “The curriculum offers specific areas of emphasis, while integrating practical application and active learning strategies to encourage growth in management and leadership roles.”

CWC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kathy Wells gave the Community College Commission a presentation on the specifics of CWC’s BAS degree proposal.

Students will have the opportunity to choose an area of emphasis in their final 12-15 credits in either business-entrepreneurship or tribal leadership. Wells explained the college has been working with leaders and business councils of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes on a reservation-based bachelor’s degree since 2014. Although that degree didn’t come to fruition, much of the work is strongly represented in this proposed degree. “The tribal leadership option of the organizational management and leadership degree will provide much-needed leadership knowledge and workplace-ready skills for tribal members to support and advance tribal initiatives, including those focused on economic diversification,” Wells said.

The college also surveyed and met with 70 area businesses and industry sectors regarding the knowledge skills and abilities needed in the workplace. Feedback was used to incorporate in the course design and content. Businesses interested in assisting with internships provided input into the course content and desired program outcomes.

“When you design curriculum you start at the end,” Wells said. “What do you want your graduates to emulate when they finish, in their next step as a graduate or in the workforce?”

She explained that with most programs, one division area (there are two at CWC) of faculty, either the Arts and Sciences or the Business and Technical program division, is involved with the curriculum and course design for an academic program.

“We followed a bit of a different process with this program,” Wells said. “It is so interdisciplinary, we felt we needed to get input from all of the faculty. We decided to have a combined division meeting to go over the degree. It was a very complex process. After a lot of thought-intentional, rigorous work, we came out with a program and courses that received a unanimous vote of approval from that meeting.”.

The college has also surveyed potential students for the proposed program to determine the level of interest in the program, various pathways for students (associate degree pathway, the transfer pathway, and the direct pathway) and flexibility of offerings. “We have had an excellent response to our surveys so far,” Director of Institutional Effectiveness Louisa Hunkerstorm.

“It is clear that baccalaureate degrees in community colleges increases state level bachelor level attainment through universities and long term economic viability. We are developing a college going culture statewide,” said WCCC Executive Director Sandy Caldwell at Thursday’s meeting. “This degree does not pull students away from the University of Wyoming.”

Interim University of Wyoming President Dr. Neil Theobald lent his support to the community college BAS degree programs at today’s meeting in Gillette.

Interim UW President Neil Theobald agreed. “UW has very strong support for these BAS programs,” he said at the Gillette meeting. “One of the most important policy issues facing state is the attainment level of our population, so a greater number of programs geared toward the applied side rather than theoretical side makes perfect sense.”