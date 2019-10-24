Bad Knee Got You Down?

Thanks to Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute you need to look no further for highly specialized and comprehensive Orthopaedic and spinal care right here in Fremont County. Their office in Lander is comprised of a local and highly trained staff of physicians and medical professionals to bring first class care to Fremont County.

The winter sports and activities seasons are just around the bend. Whether its basketball, skiing, or snowmobiling calling your name, the staff at Steamboat Orthoapedic & Spine Institue (SOSI) wants to get you back out there. SOSI performs partial and total knee replacement, and specializes in the Oxford Partial Knee.

The Oxford Partial Knee is intended for use in individuals with osteoarthritis or avascular necrosis , and provides long term results. The partial knee replacement allows for an earlier return to low-impact activities, and a dramatic decrease in recovery time compared to a total knee replacement. Patients report better functionality and more natural motion compared to a total replacement as well.





If you’ve been putting off major surgery to avoid missing out on the activities you love, schedule an appointment with the Lander Office by calling 307-206-9300, stop in at 8185 WY-789 or visit http://steamboatorthopaedicandspineinstitute.com .